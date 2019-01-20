Stones Thrown at Bulgarian Synagogue Shatter Windows

Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 9:48 am |

Shards of glass on the floor of the shul. (Bulgarian Jewish Community)

On Shabbos, a synagogue in Sofia, Bulgaria, was attacked by an unknown man who threw stones at the synagogue and smashed the glass windows.

The Bulgarian Jewish community was surprised by the anti-Semitic attack and is now working with the local authorities to locate the man and to improve the safety of the community and its facilities. The Bulgarian Jewish community maintains constant and good contact with the local authorities and receives attention and concern regarding its security.

Along with this attack, the Jewish community in Bulgaria is again forced to face the planning of the Lokov parade in Sofia scheduled for Feb. 16.

One of the broken windows in the shul. (Bulgarian Jewish Community)

Every year thousands of neo-Nazis march through the streets of Sofia, carrying torches in honor of Hristo Lukov, a Bulgarian general who supported the enactment of anti-Semitic laws in the country and the deportation of thousands of Jews to the Treblinka extermination camp during World War II.

Last year, the World Jewish Congress appealed to Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to cancel the march, but despite their efforts, the parade was not canceled and will be once again held this year.