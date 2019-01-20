Regional Briefs – January 20, 2019

Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 6:48 pm |

Boy at Preschool Takes Nap and Dies

JERSEY CITY – An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old never woke up from a nap at his preschool Thursday afternoon, The Associated Press reported. Staff at the Cordero School found the boy unresponsive and rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There is no indication of foul play.

Judge: Standoff Over Federal Access to Limo Must End

ALBANY – A judge on Friday scheduled a conference between a local prosecutor and federal safety inspectors to try to forge an agreement over access to a limousine that crashed three months ago, killing 20 people, The Associated Press reported. Schoharie County Judge George Bartlett wrote that “This standoff must come to an end.”

Towns Object to Cuomo’s Call to Trim Local Funding

ALBANY – Towns around New York state objected to a budget proposal from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that would cut $60 million in aid to local governments, The Associated Press reported. The Association of Towns said it could force 1,300 towns to trim services while Cuomo argued it was less than 1 percent of the typical annual budget.

NY Utilities to Help Federal Workers Impacted by Shutdown

ALBANY – Major utilities in New York state will work to help federal workers who may be struggling to pay their electrical bills because of the partial government shutdown, The Associated Press reported. National Grid, Con Ed and other big power providers will waive late fees or extend payment due dates.

Cause of Officers’ Illness After Raid Still Unknown

NIAGARA FALLS – Authorities still don’t know what caused 21 law enforcement officers to become ill after raiding a Niagara Falls apartment, The Associated Press reported. Tests came back negative on materials collected 12 days after the raid. Of the 39 federal and local agents who took part in the raid, 21 reported getting sick.

Death of Man Struck by NJ Transit Train Probed

GARFIELD, N.J. – Transit police are investigating the death of a man struck and killed by a NJ Transit train Saturday afternoon with 150 passengers, The Associated Press reported. The transit agency initially tweeted that service was suspended on the line due to a “trespasser fatality.”