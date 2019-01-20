PA Renounces Remaining U.S. Aid to Avoid Legal Liability for Terrorism

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 6:43 pm |

The Palestinian Authority has chosen to refuse all financial assistance from the United States in order to avoid liability for terror attacks in U.S. courts.

The decision was prompted by the pending implementation of the 2018 Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act (ACTA), which would enable victims of terror to sue the PA for millions of dollars, if it accepts funding from the U.S. The law is set to take effect at the end of January.

“In light of these developments, the Government of Palestine respectfully informs the United States Government that, as of January 31, 2019, it fully disclaims and no longer wishes to accept any form of assistance referenced in ATCA,” PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

While most funding for the PA has already been withdrawn by the Trump administration, money for security services had not yet been affected.

The ending of those funds under ATCA could put an end to the security cooperation between Israel and the PA, which has been widely praised as being beneficial for both sides.

“Without U.S. security aid, the PA will have fewer resources to operate,” Jihad Harb, a Palestinian researcher and analyst, told The Times of Israel on Sunday. “It will also have less incentives to continue security cooperation with Israel.”

There is no doubt this development will harm the Israeli-Palestinian security relationship,” he said.