Weekend Polls Show Likud in lead, Gantz and Yesh Atid Far Behind

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, January 18, 2019 at 4:57 am |

The Knesset in Yerushalayim. (123rf)

A Channel 12 News poll, released for the weekend papers, projected 32 seats for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud, keeping their steady lead in polls ahead of the Knesset election.

According to the poll, Yesh Atid would receive 14 seats and 13 for former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience Party.

The poll projected only nine seats for the Labor Party. Hayemin Hechadash was projected to win eight seats. UTJ would win seven seats, six seats each for Shas, Yisrael Beytenu, the Joint Arab List and Ahmad Tibi’s break-away party, five for Meretz, and four seats each for Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu Party and MK Orly Levy-Abekasis’s Gesher Party, which barely lifts them over the minimum electoral threshold and into the Knesset.

According to the Channel 12 poll, the parties led by former Shas head Eli Yishai (Yachad), former Zionist Union cochairwoman Tzipi Livni (Hatnuah), and former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon (Telem), would not pass the minimum electoral threshold.

A separate poll conducted by Kan 11 News showed similar, albeit not identical, trends.

Kan 11 projected 31 seats for the Likud, 13 for Gantz’s Israel Resilience party, and 10 seats for Yesh Atid.

Labor made an even worse showing in the Kan 11 poll, winning a mere seven seats, crashing down from the 24 seats they had in the current Knesset.

The poll also projected seven seats for Hayemin Hechadash, six for UTJ, Kulanu and Gesher, five each for Meretz and Shas, and four seats each for Yisrael Beytenu, Hatnuah, and Jewish Home.