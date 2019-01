LONDON (Reuters) -

Thursday, January 17, 2019

British Prime Minister Theresa May has held “constructive” talks with lawmakers to help find a way to win the support of Parliament for a Brexit deal, her spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The spokeswoman also said May would not attend the annual World Economic Forum in Davos next week in order to concentrate on Brexit instead. May is expected to speak with other European Union leaders in the coming days, she said.