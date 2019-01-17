Regional Briefs – January 17, 2019

Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 8:08 pm |

Cuomo Wants to Bar Bosses From Checking Credit

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to prohibit most employers from checking the credit rating of workers before hiring them. Exceptions would be made for law enforcement or occupations that come with fiduciary responsibilities or involve access to trade secrets or national security.

Cuomo Wants $82M for State-Run Winter Sports Venues

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is seeking $82 million in additional funding for the agency operating state-owned winter sports venues and ski resorts in the Adirondacks, The Associated Press reported. His budget allocates the funding for a new biathlon stadium, two alpine coasters, more cross-country ski trails and a welcome center.

Gone, Now Forgotten: Court Tosses 780K Old Warrants

TRENTON – About 780,000 old warrants for minor offenses were dismissed Thursday by New Jersey’s Supreme Court, The Associated Press reported. The warrants date back 15 years or more, and affect minor vehicle offenses, fish and game and ordinance violations.

Court OKs Cop’s Suspension For Speeding to Call

NEPTUNE, N.J. – An appeals court ruled Wednesday that police were correct to suspend an officer without pay for driving 131 mph to a call, the Asbury Park Press reported. A lower court had said Kyheem Davis was in control of his car.

Group Falls Short in Effort to Recall Mayor

ORANGE, N.J. – An effort to recall a northern New Jersey mayor over financial mismanagement and a rising homicide rate met with defeat, NJ.com reported. A group seeking to oust Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren failed to gather the roughly 4,000 signatures required.

School Bus Aide Fired for Threatening 10-Year-Old

LINDEN, N.J. – A school bus aide who was captured on video threatening a 10-year-old boy was fired, The Associated Press reported. The confrontation happened Monday as the bus was dropping off children, when the female aide told the boy that she would put his head “through the window.”