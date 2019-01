YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 2:53 pm |

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit in December, 2018. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s legal team are scheduled to meet next week to discuss the investigations of alleged corruption committed by the Prime Minister, The Jerusalem Post reported on Thursday evening.

Mandelblit said earlier in the day that the decision-making process on whether to file an indictment against Netanyahu is progressing as planned in all the cases.