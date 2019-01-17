Lebanese Report: Man Who Sneaked In From Israel Is U.S. Citizen

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 10:40 am |

IDF soldiers patrol near the Lebanese-Israeli border. (Reuters/ Karamallah Daher)

The Lebanese military said on Thursday that it captured an American man suspected of entering Lebanon from Israel through a hole in the security fence earlier this week. The suspect was taken into custody and has been identified as Colin Emery, an American citizen.

The Hezbollah group’s media department distributed a photograph of the suspect, showing a red-haired man who appears to be in his 20s. Lebanon claims Emery was found in the city of Tyre, on the southern coast. Tyre is located some 12 miles from the border town of Aita al-Shaab, where he is believed to have entered from Israel.

“After continuous search operations a LAF intelligence patrol was able to find the American citizen ‘Colin Emery’ hiding in one of the alleys in the city of Tyre,” the Lebanese Armed Forces said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen television channel reported that the Lebanese military had captured the person who infiltrated into Lebanon from Israel.

IDF officials revealed Tuesday that a breach in the security fence on the Israel-Lebanon border had been discovered, hinting at a likely infiltration from Israel into Lebanon.

Emery was allegedly crossing into Lebanon while wearing an Israeli military uniform, Arab media outlets claimed on Tuesday.

The IDF said that it was aware of the reports in Lebanese media and was looking into them.