Off-Duty NYPD Officer Killed in Crash With Garbage Truck

NEW YORK (AP) -

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 4:01 pm |

An off-duty New York City police officer was killed Wednesday morning in a head-on crash with a city-owned garbage truck in the Bronx.

Brian Kessler, 28, was found unconscious and unresponsive in a mangled sedan on the side of a two-lane road around 8:20 a.m., the New York Police Department said.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Kessler, who was engaged and lived in suburban Westchester, was driving home after working a security shift at police headquarters in Manhattan, police said.

He was normally assigned to Police Service Area No. 8, which serves public housing developments in the east Bronx.

Assistant Chief Larry Nikunen said the NYPD extends its “heartfelt condolences to the Kessler family and the extended NYPD family for their loss.”

A police union said it is deeply saddened by Kessler’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kessler family, his fiancé and all his NYPD colleagues,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said in a statement.

Pictures show a damaged green city parks department garbage truck resting against the passenger side of the officer’s sedan on the side of a two-lane road.

The sedan had significant front-end damage.

Two parks department employees in the garbage truck were treated for minor injuries.

The crash happened on Shore Road in the borough’s Pelham section, adjacent to a pair of public golf courses and a city park.

It’s about 1½ miles from the NYPD’s Rodman’s Neck firing range.