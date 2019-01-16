Jewish Home Crashes in Latest Poll

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 3:46 pm |

The Jewish Home party — minus former leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked — will not pass the electoral threshold in the April elections, according to a poll conducted for Channel 2 by Meno Geva and Mina Tzemach.

Tzipi Livni’s Hatnua and Moshe Yaalon’s Telem party would also fade from sight, unless they manage to link up with one of the other parties.

Likud racked up 32 seats, in one of its strongest poll showings in months, more than twice as many as the nearest contender.

Yesh Atid would get 14 Knesset seats if elections were held now; Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience Party 13; Labor 9; Naftali Bennett’s New Right 8; United Torah Judaism 7; a new Arab list headed by MK Ahmad Tibi 6; the Joint (Arab) List 6; Shas 6; Yisrael Beytenu 6; Meretz 5; Kulanu 4 and Orly Levy-Abecasis’s Gesher party 4.