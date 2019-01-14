State to File for Extension of Draft Law

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 14, 2019 at 3:33 am |

The High Court in Yerushalayim with the Knesset seen in the background. (File picture)

The Draft Law is due to expire Tuesday, Jan. 15, after the High Court granted a month-and-a-half extension to form a new law, before the Knesset dissolved for elections.

The Justice Ministry is currently preparing another appeal to the High Court to postpone the decision on the Draft Law because of the election period in which the political system is located, reported Yisrael Hayom.

According to the report, the Justice Ministry will argue before the High Court that since it is an election period, it is difficult to reach coalition agreements and to formulate an agreed outline on the Draft Law during such a period.

The request will be submitted to the High Court for an extension of more than six months – until July 28, which is about three months into the term of the 21st Knesset.