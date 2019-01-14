Regional Briefs – January 14, 2019

Monday, January 14, 2019 at 7:11 pm |

Democrat Who Lost Election Lands Job With Cuomo

ALBANY – A Democratic senator who lost reelection after breaking from the mainstream party landed a new job in the Cuomo administration, Syracuse.com reported. David Valesky is deputy commissioner of the Department of Agriculture.

School Defers Tuition for Coast Guard Students in Shutdown

TRENTON – A New Jersey university said Monday it is deferring tuition payments for Coast Guard students who are affected by the government shutdown, The Associated Press reported. Thomas Edison State University has 135 active-duty Coast Guard students. Other military branches aren’t affected.

Driver Crashes Into Jail, May Get Sent to Jail

HACKENSACK, N.J. – A driver who crashed into a jail may be sent to jail after he was charged with causing damage to the building, burglary and criminal mischief, The Associated Press reported. The 51-year-old man struck the entrance of the Bergen County Jail, suffering minor injuries.

Couple Honored for Helping Dozens Attend College

POUGKEEPSIE, N.Y. – A military veteran and a retired teacher whose scholarship program helped 142 Hispanics attend college will be honored with the Poughkeepsie Journal’s Richard K. Wager Inclusive Champion Award on Jan. 25. Eddie and Norma Ramirez say it feels like they have 142 kids.

Hunter Who Killed Woman He Mistook for Deer Sentenced

MAYVILLE, N.Y. – A hunter was sentenced Monday to one to three years in prison for accidentally killing a neighbor he mistook for a deer, The Associated Press reported. Thomas Jadlowski pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. He shot Rose Billquist as she walked her dogs behind her home.