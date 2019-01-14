Images Show: Iran Preparing to Launch Satellite

Monday, January 14, 2019 at 11:09 am |

The images show the launch complex. (ImageSat International)

An intelligence report, based on satellite images taken in recent days by ImageSat International, shows that Iran is preparing to launch a satellite into space at the Imam Khomeini Space Center.

Last Thursday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the Islamic Republic will soon send two new satellites into orbit using Iranian-made rockets, despite U.S. concern the launch could help further develop its ballistic missiles.

Rouhani’s comments, during a commemoration for the late President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, confirmed the rocket launches would take place.

Iran typically displays achievements in its space program in February, during the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. This year will mark the 40th anniversary of the revolution, which saw the Persian monarchy of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi replaced by the Islamic Republic overseen by a Shiite cleric.

“Soon, in the coming weeks, we will send two satellites into space using our domestically made rockets,” Rouhani said, without elaborating.

Last week Iran said the country’s three new satellites have successfully passed pre-launch tests.

According to the satellite images, the missile that will carry the satellite is already on the launch site.