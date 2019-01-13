Winter Storm Warning Extended in New Jersey Counties

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) -

Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 5:19 pm |

The National Weather Service has expanded its winter storm warning to Atlantic and Cape May counties, where officials say 5 to 7 inches of snow is expected.

Forecasters say a brief period of mixing to sleet and rain may occur Sunday evening before precipitation changes back to snow before ending late Sunday night. The winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters expect several inches of snow elsewhere in New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania before the storm ends. They are warning of possible travel difficulties due to snow-covered and slippery roads.