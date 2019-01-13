Suspected Terror Attack in Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 3:15 pm |

A 30-year-old mother of three was killed in what was apparently a terror attack on her car as she drove on Sunday afternoon in the Shomron.

Hadas Tapuhi of the Binyamin Region community of Ateret died in the traffic accident that occurred with an Israeli truck on Route 465.

Ateret residents said they suspect Hadas was the victim of a terror attack, saying that an IDF tracker found signs of stones thrown at the cars passing on the road near the Palestinian Authority village of Umm Safa. They said that stones are thrown at Israeli vehicles every week, and that the driver tried to escape from the stones thrown at it, veered off her course and crashed into the truck in front of her.

Tapuhi is survived by her husband and four children. Levayah arrangements are pending.

Shortly afterwards, a second fatal accident occurred, this time on Route 465, near Ateret.

The accident involved a head-on collision between an Israeli car and a truck.

A 27-year-old woman was killed in the accident, and a 35-year-old man traveling with her in the vehicle was also seriously injured. An MDA team evacuated the man, who sustained a head injury, to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Yerushalayim. He reportedly was anesthetized and connected to a respirator.

The truck driver involved in the accident was lightly injured and treated on the site by paramedics.