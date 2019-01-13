Regional Briefs – January 13, 2019

Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 7:27 pm |

Woman Thanks Man Who Returned Bag With $10,000

NEW YORK – A woman on Thursday personally thanked the man who recovered her purse containing $10,000 from a subway platform, The Associated Press reported. Aiya Tulemaganbetova presented Richard Taverna with a gift and a donation in his name to a charity.

Rockefeller Estate Donates Land to NY State Preserve

POCANTICO HILLS, N.Y. – A 346-acre parcel of land was donated by the late billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller’s estate to the state park reserve at his family’s former property, The Associated Press reported. Rockefeller died in 2017 as the last surviving grandson of oil baron John D. Rockefeller.

Site of Iconic Tuberculosis Care to Be Museum

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. – A building central to Saranac Lake’s historic role in caring for tuberculosis patients will be turned into a museum, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise reported. Dr. E.L. Trudeau, who died in 1915, advocated fresh air and rest for patients.

Cuomo Wants 10-Day Wait for Gun Buyer Background Check

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for extending the background check waiting period for firearm purchase from three to 10 days. He also wants to allow teachers to ask a judge to evaluate a child they believe is a threat and confiscate guns in the child’s home.

Comptroller DiNapoli’s Inauguration Starts Third Term

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli was sworn in Sunday for a third term at Hofstra University, his alma mater, The Associated Press reported. Polls have consistently shown him to be the most popular statewide elected official.