Pompeo Applauds Qatar’s Assistance While on Mideast Tour

DUBAI (AP) -

Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 7:05 am |

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signs an MOU and statement of intent with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Deputy Prime Minister and Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the Sheraton Grand in the Qatari capital Doha, Qatar, Sunday. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via Reuters)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Qatar, a nation targeted by four American allies in the Mideast.

Pompeo arrived on Sunday and signed several agreements with Qatari officials.

America’s top diplomat thanked Qatar for hosting U.S. forces at Al-Udeid Air Base, home to the U.S. military’s Central Command forward headquarters.

Pompeo described the two countries’ relationship as “extensive, important and growing.”

Pompeo said that a rift between Qatar and its Arab Gulf neighbors had gone on for too long. “We are all more powerful when we are working together and disputes are limited. When we have a common challenge, disputes between countries with shared objectives are never helpful,” he said at a press conference.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also said his country’s relationship with America “has enabled us to confront so many regional and international challenges.”

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, all U.S. allies, began a boycott of Qatar over a political dispute in June 2017 that continues today.

Pompeo will travel to Saudi Arabia after his daylong stay in Doha.