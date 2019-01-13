Jewish Man Assaulted in Crown Heights

(COLlive.com) -

Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 5:07 pm |

A Jewish man was violently assaulted Motzoei Shabbos by a group of black males as he walked on Empire Boulevard.

The 19 year old man told police he was walking past the laundromat at 829 Empire Boulevard near Schenectady Avenue at approximately 9:00 pm, when he passed a group of teenaged males.

One of the group approached the Jewish man and asked him, “Do you want to fight?”

The teenager then began to punch the Jewish man in the face and knocked him to the ground.

The group then fled eastbound on Empire Boulevard.

The victim received minor injuries as a result of the incident, and was removed to Maimonides Hospital.

Police responded to the scene, as well as Civilian Patrol. Police were able to retrieve video that shows the perpetrators prior to the incident. The actual assault occurred off-camera.

The NYPD 71st Precinct are investigating this incident in coordination with the Hate Crime Task Force.

Extra coverage will be deployed into the area, NYPD said.