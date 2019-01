NEW YORK -

Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 1:57 am |

The olam haTorah and Monsey community mourns the petirah of Harav Asher Zelig Greenberg Zt”l, Rosh Yeshiva of Shaar Ephraim in Monsey, who was niftar on Shabbos after an illness. Hundreds of talmidim attended he levayah which was held motze Shabbos at 10:30 in the yeshiva.

Rav Greenberg was a talmid of Bais Medrash Elyon, and headed the yeshiva which has over two hundred talmidim.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.