Tefillos Requested as Zhviller Rebbe Hospitalized

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 6:29 pm |

The Zvhiller Rebbe, shlita. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the Zhviller Rebbe, shlita, of Yerushalayim, who was taken to Hadassah Har Hatzofim Hospital on Shabbos morning, during davening, due to a suspected stroke.

At the hospital, the Rebbe underwent a series of tests, after he suffered great weakness in recent days.

Tefillos were held in the beis medrash on Shabbos.

On Thursday, the Rebbe participated in the celebration of a hachnasas sefer Torah dedicated to the memory of his young grandson, Moshe Nosson Nuta Hager, z”l, son of, yblch”t, Harav Menachem Mendel Hager, a grandson of the Vizhnitzer Rebbe of Bnei Brak, Harav Yisrael Hager, shlita, held in Bnei Brak.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Shlomo ben Ita Miriam Sima, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.