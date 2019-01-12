Syrian Sources: Israel Again Attacked Weapons Warehouses

YERUSHALAYIM -

Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria, Dec. 25, 2018. (Reuters/Omar Sanadiki)

Syrian sources on Saturday said that Israeli missiles were fired at southern Syria late Friday. The Syrian sources said that anti-missile defense systems were activated and shot down at least eight Israeli missiles, causing loud explosions to be heard around Damascus.

Syrian human rights groups said that the Israeli missiles hit several targets in the area of the Damascus airport, among them warehouses containing weapons belonging to Hezbollah and Iran. Foreign news reports also quoted a Syrian military official who confirmed that targets in the area of the airport had been hit. Israel has not commented on the report.

Hadashot News reported that several hours before the alleged Israeli attack, a large arms shipment arrived in Damascus from Iran. Satellite images from earlier in the day Friday showed the plane landing and being unloaded. The warehouses where the weapons were stored have been hit by Israeli missiles at least three times in the past, indicating that the warehouses were used specifically to store Iranian weapons.

Weekend reports said that Hezbollah top terrorist Hassan Nasrallah had suffered a heart attack. The reports added that he was also suffering from cancer, and was currently in a Beirut hospital. Official sources in Lebanon have not confirmed the report, but the 58-year-old Nasrallah has not been seen in one of his regular media broadcasts for nearly a month, the reports noted.