BEIRUT (Reuters) -

Friday, January 11, 2019 at 4:32 am |

A coalition convoy of U.S.-led international forces against the Islamic State stops to test fire their M2 machine guns and MK19 grenade launcher in the Middle Euphrates River Valley in the Deir ez-Zor Province of Syria, Nov. 22, 2018. (Courtesy Matthew Crane/U.S. Army/Handout via Reuters)

The U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group has started the process of withdrawing from Syria, its spokesman said on Friday.

The coalition “has begun the process of our deliberate withdrawal from Syria. Out of concern for operational security, we will not discuss specific timelines, locations or troop movements,” Colonel Sean Ryan said.