Tefillos Urged as Skulener Rebbe Hospitalized, Released

Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 2:27 am |

The Skulener Rebbe, shlita. (JDN)

Tefillos were held across the world on behalf of the Skulener Rebbe, shlita, who was hospitalized Wednesday night.

The Rebbe had been at the hospital earlier in the day for a checkup after he reported an overall weakness, and was later released. He was later summoned back to the Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan.

The Rebbe was released, b’chasdei Shamayim, early Thursday.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Yisrael Avraham ben Sheina Rochel, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.