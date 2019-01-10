Six Holocaust Victims Remains to Be Laid to Rest in London

Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 4:43 am |

The railway to the Auschwitz Nazi death camp. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz, File)

The remains of six unknown Holocaust victims which had been stored in the archives of the Imperial War Museum (IWM) in London for decades are to be buried in kever Yisrael next week after an extraordinary collaboration between the museum, Auschwitz and the U.K. Chief Rabbi, reports in the English media said.

More than 70 years after they were murdered at Auschwitz, the victims will be laid to rest.

The remains have been in storage for more than 20 years since they were bequeathed in 1997 by a Holocaust survivor who took them during a visit to the Nazi death camp.

The museum decided that the remains should be returned to the Jewish community for burial.

The museum then contacted the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum and Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis for advice, and the United Synagogue offered to bury the victims.

The Chief Rabbi’s office said: “These Kedoshim will now be afforded the dignity of a Jewish funeral, within the loving embrace of our community — something which was denied to them and so many others during the course of the Shoah.”

The burial will take place at the United Synagogue’s Bushey New Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Sunday, January 20.

It is hoped mourners will come from across the world to pay their respects in what would be an “extraordinary act of chessed shel emes.”

The Chief Rabbi’s office praised the Imperial War Museum, saying that Rabbi Mirvis was “grateful to IWM for the care and sensitivity they have shown.”