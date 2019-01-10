Republican Senator Graham: Trump Should Use Emergency Powers to Fund Wall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 5:47 pm |

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/File)

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Thursday that President Donald Trump should declare a national emergency and bypass Congress to fund a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “refusal to negotiate on funding for a border wall/barrier – even if the government were to be reopened – virtually ends the congressional path to funding for a border wall/barrier,” Graham said in a statement.

“It is time for President Trump to use emergency powers to fund the construction of a border wall/barrier,” he said.