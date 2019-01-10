Regional Briefs – January 10, 2019

Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 7:19 pm |

Driver Gets 12 Years in Prison For Passenger’s Fiery Death

BROOKLYN – A drunk driver who crashed on the BQE and then fled his burning car while leaving his passenger to die was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison, The Associated Press reported. Saeed Ahmad, 24, pleaded guilty in the 2017 crash that stranded Harleen Grewel, 25.

Freight Train Derails Near New York-Vermont Border

HOOSICK, N.Y. – A freight train carrying three propane tankers derailed Wednesday night near New York’s border with Vermont, The Associated Press reported. There were no injuries or leaks but authorities asked residents to leave their homes as a precaution.

High School Guard Fired for Leaving Gun in Bathroom

BABYLON, N.Y. – A high school security guard was fired after he left a holstered, unloaded gun on a countertop in a school bathroom, The Associated Press reported. The gun was found after school hours and was quickly recovered.