BD’E: Rabbi Yitzchok Fink z’l

General Studies Principal of the Yeshiva Ketanah
R’ Yitzchok (Isaac) Fink z”l
R’ Yitchok ben R’ Dov Hakohen
The levaya will iy”h take place tomorrow
Thursday, 4 Shevat – January 10th – 10:30 am
in Yeshiva Torah Vodaath
425 East 9th& Street
R’ Yitzchok devoted over fifty years to chinuch habonim serving as an educator par excellence in Yeshivas Vien, Chasan Sofer and Torah Vodaath.
His tremendous kochos made an impact on the lives of thousands of talmidim throughout the years.
May Hakadosh Baruch Hu comfort his dear mishpacha and all of us who were privileged to know him.
Yehi zichro boruch