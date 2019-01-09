BD’E: Rabbi Yitzchok Fink z’l

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 10:29 pm |

Yeshiva & Mesivta Torah Vodaath are deeply saddened at the sudden petirah of their beloved

General Studies Principal of the Yeshiva Ketanah

R’ Yitzchok (Isaac) Fink z”l

R’ Yitchok ben R’ Dov Hakohen

The levaya will iy”h take place tomorrow

Thursday, 4 Shevat – January 10th – 10:30 am

in Yeshiva Torah Vodaath

425 East 9th& Street

R’ Yitzchok devoted over fifty years to chinuch habonim serving as an educator par excellence in Yeshivas Vien, Chasan Sofer and Torah Vodaath.

His tremendous kochos made an impact on the lives of thousands of talmidim throughout the years.

May Hakadosh Baruch Hu comfort his dear mishpacha and all of us who were privileged to know him.

Yehi zichro boruch