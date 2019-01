Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 7:07 pm |

Two months after the sudden petirah of Rabbi Avraham Aharon Rosenthal, z”l, the longtime head of the Telz-Stone city council, elections were held to fill this position. After the votes were counted, it was announced on Tuesday evening that Yitzchak Ravitz defeated Yaakov Palai. Ravitz chalked up 1332 votes – about 60% of the vote, to 870 votes for Palai. Ravitz is the son of the late MK Rabbi Avraham Ravitz, z”l.