Regional Briefs – January 8, 2019

Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 7:04 pm |

NY Naturalization Program Aided 6,100 Immigrants in ‘18

ALBANY – About 6,100 green card holders were helped by a state program last year that helps them become naturalized. NaturalizeNY began in 2016 to connect people with federal waivers that defray the cost. Lottery winners can have the entire $725 fee covered.

Cuomo Heads to D.C. to Lobby NY’s House Delegation

WASHINGTON – Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in the nation’s capital Tuesday for a meeting with the state’s House delegation, The Associated Press reported. New York has 27 members in the House — 21 Democrats and six Republicans.

Ex-Governor Fired as Head of Prisoner Re-Entry Program

JERSEY CITY – Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey was fired Monday night as the head of a nonprofit that manages Jersey City’s job training and prisoner re-entry program, The Associated Press reported. McGreevey complained that no one has “given me the courtesy of a detailed reason why I am being dismissed.”

Murphy Vetoes Delaware Memorial Bridge Toll Hike

TRENTON – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed a proposed toll hike at the Delaware Memorial Bridge, saying increases were reserved for critical projects, The Associated Press reported. The price to cross between New Jersey and Delaware was set to increase from $4 to $5, beginning March 1.

New Law Requires Financial Literacy Course in NJ Schools

JERSEY CITY – Financial literacy courses are now required for New Jersey’s middle-schoolers under a law signed Thursday by acting Gov. Sheila Oliver, The Associated Press reported. The new law goes into effect immediately and will cover budgeting, saving, credit and debt.

Meteorologist Loses Job Amid Furor Over MLK Slur

ROCHESTER – A meteorologist accused of using an on-air racial slur for Martin Luther King Jr. was fired, The Associated Press reported. WHEC’s Jeremy Kappell on Friday called a park named for the slain civil rights leader “Martin Luther Coon King Jr. Park.” He insisted it was a mistake.