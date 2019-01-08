Gantz Closing on Netanyahu in Poll

YERUSHALAYIM -

Former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

The latest public opinion poll shows former IDF chief Benny Gantz running closer to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu than any candidate in several years.

The Channel 10 poll found that when asked to choose between Netanyahu and Gantz for prime minister, 41 percent of respondents chose PM Netanyahu while 38 percent picked Gantz. Twenty-one percent were undecided.

Gantz’s newly minted Israel Resilience party has so far been way behind Netanyahu’s Likud, around 30 seats to 14.

On the issue of the corruption allegations, nearly half of the public, 49 percent, do not believe Netanyahu’s claim that the investigations against him have been conducted unfairly, while 33 percent believe him and 18 percent are undecided.

The poll was conducted among 694 respondents representative of the Israeli public, and had a margin of error of 3.7 percent.

A poll by the Walla news site Tuesday had Likud with 32 seats.

The poll has Yesh Atid in second with 13 seats, followed by the Joint (Arab) List with 12 (though that will likely change after MK Ahmad Tibi quit the party on Tuesday).

Israel Resilience was given 12, New Right 8, Labor 8, and United Torah Judaism 7. Shas, Meretz, Kulanu and Jewish Home each received 5, while Yisrael Beytenu and Orly Levy-Abekasis’s Gesher each won 4. Tzipi Livni’s Hatnua would not pass the electoral threshold, according to the poll.

The Walla poll was conducted among 527 respondents with a margin of error of 4.3 percent.