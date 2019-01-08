Gal Hirsch to Register New Political Party

Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 7:41 am |

Gal Hirsch during a press conference in Tel Aviv in December, announcing his return into politics. (Flash90)

Retired IDF Brig. Gen. Gal Hirsch, a former candidate for police commissioner, will register a new party called Magen Yisrael (Shield of Israel) on Tuesday.

Hirsch was nominated for the position of police commissioner by Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan in August 2015, but shortly after his nomination was announced, media reports surfaced saying that the FBI and Israel Police had been conducting a two-year undercover corruption investigation into businesses linked to him.

In October, state prosecutors concluded that there was no evidence of wrongdoing in the case, clearing Hirsch’s name.

Hirsch announced his entry into politics last month.