January 8, 2019
January 8, 2019
ב' שבט תשע"ט
ב' שבט תשע"ט
Community
Belzer Rebbe's Grandson Visits Community in Manchester
Community
Belzer Rebbe’s Grandson Visits Community in Manchester
Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 10:58 am
ב' שבט תשע"ט
Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 10:58 am |
ב' שבט תשע"ט
Rav Sholom Rokeach, the grandson of the Belzer Rebbe,
shlita
, visited Manchester at the beginning of the week. He is seen here in the Belz Ohr Torah Yeshivah, Salford, where he
davened Minchah
and addressed the
bachurim
. (Lawrence Purcell)
Dancing with the
hanhalas hayeshivah
. (Lawrence Purcell)
Rabbi Shia Waldman (L)
menahel
of Talmud Torah Chinuch Neorim checking the position for a
mezuzah,
prior to Rav Sholom Rokeach afixing it, on Monday evening. (Lawrence Purcell)
Gathering at Ohel Torah in preparation for the launch of a large fundraising campaign for Mosdos Belz in Eretz Yisrael, graced by the presence of Harav Sholom Rokeach. (Lawrence Purcell)
