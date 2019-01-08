Community

Belzer Rebbe’s Grandson Visits Community in Manchester

Rav Sholom Rokeach, the grandson of the Belzer Rebbe, shlita, visited Manchester at the beginning of the week. He is seen here in the Belz Ohr Torah Yeshivah, Salford, where he davened Minchah and addressed the bachurim. (Lawrence Purcell)
Dancing with the hanhalas hayeshivah. (Lawrence Purcell)
Rabbi Shia Waldman (L) menahel of Talmud Torah Chinuch Neorim checking the position for a mezuzah, prior to Rav Sholom Rokeach afixing it, on Monday evening. (Lawrence Purcell)
Gathering at Ohel Torah in preparation for the launch of a large fundraising campaign for Mosdos Belz in Eretz Yisrael, graced by the presence of Harav Sholom Rokeach. (Lawrence Purcell)