January 7, 2019
January 7, 2019
א' שבט תשע"ט
א' שבט תשע"ט
Community
Shivah of Harav Kenig, Zt”l, Marked in Tzfas
Shivah of Harav Kenig, Zt”l, Marked in Tzfas
א' שבט תשע"ט
א' שבט תשע"ט
An
atzeres hesped
was held Sunday, marking the end of the
shivah
of Harav Elazar Mordechai Kenig,
zt”l
, Rav of the Breslov community in Tzfas. The
hespedim
were held in his
beis medrash.
(David Cohen/Flash90)
A view of the crowd at the
hesped.
(David Cohen/Flash90)
Reciting
Tehillim
at the
hesped.
(David Cohen/Flash90)
The orphaned chair of the Rav, Harav Elazar Mordechai Kenig,
zt”l.
(David Cohen/Flash90)
