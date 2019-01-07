Community

Shivah of Harav Kenig, Zt”l, Marked in Tzfas

An atzeres hesped was held Sunday, marking the end of the shivah of Harav Elazar Mordechai Kenig, zt”l, Rav of the Breslov community in Tzfas. The hespedim were held in his beis medrash. (David Cohen/Flash90)
A view of the crowd at the hesped. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Reciting Tehillim at the hesped. (David Cohen/Flash90)
The orphaned chair of the Rav, Harav Elazar Mordechai Kenig, zt”l. (David Cohen/Flash90)