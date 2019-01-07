Regional Briefs – January 7, 2019

Monday, January 7, 2019 at 7:48 pm |

NY Attorney General Feted At Inauguration Gala

NEW YORK – Letitia James, the state’s first black attorney general, was honored at her inauguration ceremony Sunday at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. The Democrat was officially sworn in as the 67th Attorney General last week.

Police Chief Credited With Saving Man’s Life After Crash

ITHACA, N.Y. – Ithaca’s police chief saved the life of a man who was critically injured in a two-car crash, The Associated Press reported. Robert Gelinas, 54, cut in front of another car and suffered a head injury. Chief Pete Tyler stopped and started life-saving measures before emergency crews arrived.

Five-Year-Old Boy Walks Out of School, Into Subway

NEW YORK – A 5-year-old boy who wandered out of his Manhattan school was found on a subway platform two blocks away, WABC reported. A passerby noticed the boy and alerted police, who contacted the school and the boy’s mother. The Department of Education is investigating.

Robbery Suspect Who Fled Through Window Rearrested

BROOKLYN – A robbery suspect who fled a Coney Island precinct by jumping out a second-story window is back in custody and faces more charges, The Associated Press reported. The mugshot of Isiah McGill, 36, shows him wearing a red shirt marked 23 and GOAT.

Law Enforcement Veteran Named Head of State Police

ALBANY – A veteran of the New York State Police was named the new superintendent of the agency by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Keith Corlett, currently a deputy superintendent, has experience in patrol and investigative divisions. He replaces George Beach, who is retiring.