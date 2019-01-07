Cuomo Turns to Tesla for Advice on Fixing the Subway

ALBANY (AP) -

Monday, January 7, 2019 at 7:46 pm |

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is turning to Tesla, an electric car and solar power company, for advice on how to upgrade New York City’s subways.

The Democrat says the outreach was intended to ensure the latest available technology is considered before billions of dollars of subway upgrades are completed.

Calling it a “sort of personal project,” Gov. Cuomo said he is interested in whether “ultra-wideband” sensors could be used in new subway cars. The sensors can detect obstacles or approaching subway cars and automatically reduce speeds or hit the break if a danger is detected. He wanted to get Tesla’s input because of the sensors installed in its electric cars.

The governor said the technology might be better than the more conventional sensors and controls planned for subway cars. But while it remains an appealing option, he said it’s not available right now for transit vehicles.

“It is outside the box,” he said. “Tesla doesn’t do subways. And there is no company that does subways that is proficient in that technology.”