Bomb Explodes Outside Police HQ in Abu Dis

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 7, 2019 at 5:50 pm |

An explosive device was thrown at Border Police headquarters base in Abu Dis in the Binyamin council on Monday night, Arutz Sheva reported.

Fortunately, the bomb exploded outside the base, causing no injury or damage to property.

Border Police are currently looking for the perpetrators.

“The Border Police will work together with the various security organizations on both the intelligence and operational levels to stop the attackers at the Border Police base in Abu Dis, activities that have in the past led to locating the terrorists and bringing them to trial,” they said in a statement.