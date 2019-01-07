Assemblyman Eichenstein Appointed To Taxation, Cities Committees

ALBANY -

Freshman Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein was appointed on Monday to serve on several prominent committees that could help his Boro Park district, including the Aging, Cities, Housing, Real Property Taxation and Social Services committees.

Eichenstein, who was elected in November to replace the retiring Dov Hikind, was appointed to the panels by Speaker Carl Heastie.

“As every day 10,000 baby boomers enter retirement age,” Eichenstein said in a statement, “I welcome the appointment to the Aging Committee. In conjunction with the Social Services committee, I strive to expand access to those crucial social services that so many families and seniors rely upon.”

Eichenstein, whose district also includes parts of Midwood, said that he wanted to serve on the Cities Committee, which deals with issues related to the state’s 62 cites.

“Living in Boro Park is both a joy and a burden,” he said. “Nobody would call finding affordable housing in Brooklyn a walk in the park.” He said he plans to focus on the community’s housing needs as well as fighting for a fairer property tax system.