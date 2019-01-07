Amazon Set to Buy CloudEndure

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 7, 2019 at 4:33 pm |

Amazon is on the verge of acquiring Israeli cloud computing company CloudEndure for an estimated $250 million, Globes reported on Monday. Sources were quoted as saying that the deal is expected to be finalized in the next few days.

Based in Ramat Gan, CloudEndure was founded six years ago and has raised $20 million.

Amazon hopes the acquisition will enhance its already commanding position as the world’s biggest supplier of cloud services, through its subsidiary AWS.

CloudEndure will add to Amazon’s 52-percent market share in cloud services, more than all its competitors combined. By comparison, Microsoft has a 13 percent share, Alibaba 5 and Google 3.

CloudEndure is a cloud computing company that develops business continuity software solutions for disaster recovery, continuous backup, and live migration. The company enables the smooth transfer of data from cloud to cloud.

For example, organizations operating in a multi-cloud environment can save their data and recover it if the cloud collapses. Companies often work with many clouds for financial reasons (lack of dependence on one cloud), to disperse risk (for example, in case of a security breach in the cloud), or for operational reasons (working internationally or if there is a better data center). CloudEndure’s product also enables smoother transfer of data from servers to the cloud.