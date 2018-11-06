Regional Briefs – November 6, 2018

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 6:35 pm |

Juror Who Wanted El Chapo Autograph Dismissed

BROOKLYN – A man who asked a court officer to get him an autograph of Mexican drug lord El Chapo was dismissed Tuesday as a potential juror, The Associated Press reported. The man admitted to it at jury selection. That was enough for the judge to disqualify him.

Man Distracted and Robbed by Fake Pavement Crew

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. – Thieves posed as a paving crew Sunday and then stole money from a man they lured out of his house, the Times Union reported. The duo tried convincing the victim to repair his driveway. Failing at that, they did the work anyway and called him to check it. One of the men broke into the man’s home while he was out.

Uber Driver Charged in Car Surfing Death of Teen

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. – An Uber driver was charged with manslaughter Monday for allowing three teenage boys to “car surf” on the roof in exchange for $40. One of the boys fell off and struck his head, dying in his sleep that night, The Associated Press reported. Danyal Cheema, 24, pleaded not guilty.

Officer Guilty of Leaving Scene of Fatal Hit-And-Run

PATERSON, N.J. – A cop was convicted Monday of fatally striking a pedestrian with his vehicle while he was off-duty and then fleeing the scene, The Associated Press reported. Paterson officer Jose Urena, 32, faces 15 years in prison.

16K-plus Tickets Issued During Enforcement Period

ALBANY – State troopers issued 16,680 tickets during last week’s enforcement period, The Associated Press reported. Police set up sobriety checkpoints, boosted patrols and ticketed distracted drivers. There were 266 drunk driving arrests and 1,800 accidents.

Man Gets Jail for Killing Navy Veteran’s Service Dog

STAFFORD, N.J. – A man who killed a Navy veteran’s service dog in training was sentenced to 90 days in jail, The Associated Press reported. Joseph Russo, 25, had rented a room to the dog’s owner. He told the owner that the dog had suffered a seizure and died, but a review revealed he had killed it.