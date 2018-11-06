Partial Demolition Order Issued for Home of Barkan Terrorist

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 4:07 am |

Israeli security forces near the scene of the shooting attack in Barkan Industrial Zone, October 7. (Flash90)

The IDF Central Command on Tuesday issued a demolition order for the home of Ashraf Nalaweh, the murderer of Ziv Hajabi, Hy”d, and Kim Levengard Yechezkel, Hy”d in last month’s terror attack in the Barkan Industrial Zone near Ariel several weeks ago.

The order specifies destroying and sealing the first floor of the family home in the village of Shweka, near Tul Karem. The order will take effect in several weeks.

The murders of Hajabi and Levengard took place on October 7, and despite a long and intensive manhunt, he remains at large. Generally, demolition orders are issued only after the terrorist has been caught and either confesses or is convicted of a crime, in order to avoid legal action and the involvement of the High Court by the families. In this case, however, there is enough evidence to tie Nalaweh to the crime even if he is still at large.

Wednesday will be the sheloshim of the two victims, and to commemorate their murders, the families, along with friends and supporters, will stage a march from the Samaria Regional Council headquarters in Ariel to the site of the terror attack.

Shomron Council head Yossi Dagan said in a statement that he calls on “everyone who cares, everyone who wants to prevent another attack like this one, and everyone who wants to support the families to attend this event.”

Commenting on the demolition order, Jewish Home MK Moti Yogev said that it was “too little, too late. It’s a partial demolition order coming a month after these vicious and cruel murders. An order like this is laughable to the terrorists, and it will not cause them to fear committing future attacks. It’s not the terrorists who are filled with dread of the IDF – it’s us, who are filled with fear of the High Court.

In the attack, Nalaweh murdered Hajabi and Yechezkel in the offices of Alon Metal Works in the Barkan Industrial Zone, where he worked. Nalaweh arrived for work in the morning, carrying with him an assault rifle hidden under his clothing. As a regular employee with a work permit, he was admitted to the grounds of the industrial zone without too much scrutiny, security officials told Yediot Acharonot.

There has been an intensive search for Nalaweh over the past several weeks, but as yet security forces have been unable to find him. Searches have concentrated on the Tul Karem area, as well as the Shechem area, where Nalaweh was thought to have fled as he has relatives there. He is considered armed and dangerous, but officials believe it is only a matter of time.

“He can’t hide out forever, and when he surfaces we will be there to capture him,” security officials told Hadashot News. “We are keeping the pressure on to make sure he runs out of options and is unable to organize a long-term effort to remain underground.”