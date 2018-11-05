Regional Briefs – November 5, 2018

Monday, November 5, 2018 at 6:51 pm |

Pipe Bomb Suspect to Appear in NY Federal Court

NEW YORK – Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc is set to make his first court appearance in New York on Tuesday after he was transferred from Florida, The Associated Press reported. Prosecutors will ask a judge to hold Sayoc without bail because he is dangerous.

NYC Marathon Sets Record With Nearly 53,000 Finishers

NEW YORK – The New York City Marathon on Sunday set a record for the most finishers of any marathon worldwide — 52,812, topping the 51,394 from 2016, The Associated Press reported. The race through the five boroughs was watched by more than 1 million spectators.

Tax Collector for 3 NJ Towns Arrested for Stealing

LOPATCONG, N.J. – The municipal tax collector for three New Jersey towns was arrested Monday for stealing $75,000 in property tax payments from taxpayers in Lopatcong, Harmony and White townships, The Associated Press reported. Rachellyn Mosher, 48, falsified tax records to conceal the thefts.

Prosecutor: No Proof of Allegation Against Ex-Chief

NEWARK – Prosecutors say no disciplinary action will be pursued against a now-retired police chief accused of having pointed a gun at officers, NJ.com reported. Several Mountainside cops have accused Chief Allan Attanasio, who retired in July, of harassment.

Man Sentenced for Tricking Firms Into Giving Products

NEWARK – A man who ran a scheme to fraudulently obtain merchandise from several companies was sentenced to 45 months in prison, The Associated Press reported. Roy Depack, 44, must pay $394,143 in restitution for the products — including computers, a walk-in freezer, a snow blower and tool kits.

2 Hurt in Fatal Helicopter Crash Released From Hospital

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. – Two men who were injured in a helicopter crash that killed the other two passengers last Tuesday were released from the hospital, The Associated Press reported. The accident occurred when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed while doing utility installation work.

3 Women Arrested for Hanging ‘VOTE’ Banner From Bridge

NEW YORK – Three women were arrested early Monday after trying to unfurl a “VOTE” banner on the Manhattan Bridge, the Associated Press reported. The women were only able to hang part of the banner, which was about the length of several cars, before police stopped them. The women, members of the Flo Kennedy Society, were issued summonses for unlawful posting.