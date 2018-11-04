Security Forces Raid Palestinian Offices

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 12:13 pm |

Israeli army and police units carried out a raid on the Palestinian Authority’s Yerushalayim Governorate headquarters and Yerushalayim Affairs Ministry on Sunday, according to Palestinian and Israeli news reports.

Several employees were reportedly injured as they clashed with security forces, trying to interfere with them as they confiscated computers and documents.

The incident took place in Al-Ram, a Palestinian town located north of Yerushalayim.

Pictures posted online showed Israeli security forces at the entrance to the PA offices.

Spokespersons for the IDF and Israel Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.