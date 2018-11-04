Law Would See ‘Deportation’ of Terrorists’ Families

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 4, 2018

Minister Naftali Bennett. (Marc Israel Sellem/Pool)

The Ministerial Law Committee on Sunday will discuss a new law proposed by Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Jewish Home MK Moti Yogev that would allow the government to deport families of terrorists. The law would allow the head of the IDF Central Command to require the families of terrorists to leave their homes and towns or villages in Yehudah and Shomron, and move to another town or village.

The law would be an expansion of a current measure that allows for the deportation of families of terrorists if it can be proven that they constitute a danger to the public. That law has rarely, if ever, been utilized, Bennett and Yogev said, and the hope is that by expanding its scope, the law would be used more often and provide greater incentives to ward often potential terrorist attacks.

“We must stop Palestinian terror, and under current circumstances terrorism against Jews has become profitable for Palestinians and their families,” said Bennett. “They kill us and then get all sorts of monetary awards. Terrorists must understand that their acts will not benefit them, and that Israel will bring them to justice. Forcing families of terrorists to move from one part of Yehudah and Shomron to another part of the area will send a message to Palestinians that Israel has a zero-tolerance policy for terrorism.”