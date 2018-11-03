Reminder to Move Clocks Back: Standard Time Returns

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 6:55 pm |

It’s time to usher out daylight saving time across most of the United States and welcome back standard time.

At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, daylight saving time is ending, and standard time returns for most people across the country. It means an extra hour of sleep for one night.

The shift means it’s lighter earlier in the morning, and darkness comes sooner in the evening.

Remember to adjust Shabbos clocks to standard time.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time, so no need to change the clocks in those places.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 10, 2019.