Edran Nomiates Moshe Edri as Next Israel Police Chief

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 7:39 pm |

Police Commander Moshe Edri. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan announced on Friday the nomination of Moshe Edri, former commander of the Israel Police’s Tel Aviv and Yerushalayim districts, to be the next commissioner of the Israel Police.

In a statement, Erdan praised Edri’s many years of experience in a variety of roles in the Israel Police and his expertise regarding the challenges facing the police in the coming years.

Edri, 51, beat out current Yerushalayim police chief Yoram Halevi, who was considered the front-runner for the position, and current Tel Aviv police chief David Bitan.

Edri’s appointment still needs to be approved by the cabinet.

Current Police Chief Roni Alsheich is to end his term in December after four years in office. Erdan declined to extend his term by an additional year.