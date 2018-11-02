Funeral to Be Held for Oldest Victim of Pittsburgh Attack

PITTSBURGH (AP) -

Friday, November 2, 2018 at 5:56 am |

A 97-year-old woman who was the oldest victim of the Pittsburgh congregation massacre will be laid to rest at the end of a wrenching, weeklong series of funerals.

Rose Mallinger’s funeral was scheduled for Friday. She was among 11 victims gunned down in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Her daughter was among six wounded.

The suspect, Robert Bowers, pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges that could result in a death sentence. Bowers, 46, was arraigned on a 44-count indictment charging him with murder, hate crimes, obstructing the practice of religion and other crimes.

It was his second brief appearance in a federal courtroom since authorities say he opened fire at Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

“Yes!” Bowers said in a loud voice when asked if he understood the charges.

Authorities say Bowers raged against Jews during and after the massacre. He remains jailed without bail.

The city’s Jewish community began burying its dead Tuesday as thousands of mourners attended funerals. The funerals have continued each day since.