China: Xi-Trump Phone Call ‘Extremely Positive’

BEIJING (AP) -

Friday, November 2, 2018 at 4:20 am |

In this 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

China’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that a phone conversation between President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, about trade and other issues was “extremely positive.”

The ministry said that the two leaders agreed to “strengthen economic exchanges” but gave no indication whether they made any progress on settling an escalating tariff war over Beijing’s technology policy.

Trump said earlier on Twitter that he and Xi had a “very good” conversation.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, said, “I agree, this phone conversation was an extremely positive phone conversation.”