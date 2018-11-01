State Dept. Spokeswoman Heather Nauert Offered U.S. Ambassador to U.N. Job

(Reuters/Hamodia) -

Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 3:31 pm |

United Nations headquarters in New York.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert has been offered the job of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, according to multiple media reports Thursday citing unnamed officials.

Asked by Reuters whether Nauert had been offered the job, a White House official said only that she was under consideration.

If nominated by the president and subsequently confirmed by the Senate, Nauert would replace Nikki Haley, who announced last month that she would leave the post at the end of the year.

Nauert, a former anchor and correspondent at Fox News Channel, joined the State Department as spokeswoman in April 2017.

Deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino has been conducting the press conferences at the State Department for the past several days. Asked Thursday where Nauert was, Palladino replied, “Heather is in the building … Heather is at work today. Hard at work.”