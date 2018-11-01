Pittsburgh Shooting Suspect Due in Federal Court Thursday

PITTSBURGH (AP) -

A police vehicle is posted near the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh, Monday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The suspect in the Pittsburgh congregation massacre is expected to make a brief appearance in court Thursday to be arraigned on an indictment that charges him with murder, hate crimes, obstructing in the practice of religion, and other crimes.

Robert Bowers had been set for a preliminary hearing on the evidence Thursday, but federal prosecutors instead took the case to a grand jury. The panel issued the 44-count indictment Wednesday as funerals continued for the 11 Jews gunned down Saturday at the Tree of Life congregation.

Funerals were planned Thursday for Bernice and Sylvan Simon, husband and wife, and Dr. Richard Gottfried, a dentist who worked part-time at a clinic treating refugees and immigrants. The oldest victim, 97-year-old Rose Mallinger, will be honored at a service Friday. Her daughter was injured in the attack.

Bowers, a 46-year-old truck driver who authorities say raged against Jews in the attack, remained jailed without bail.