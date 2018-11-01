Another New Project Approved for Chevron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 1, 2018

General view of Me’aras Hamachpelah and Tel Rumeida neighborhood in Chevron. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Thursday gave the green light for the construction of a new housing project in Chevron. The project is to be built above the old wholesale market on land that is owned by Jews.

The project has been in the planning stages for years, but had been held up due to legal questions and threats of lawsuits by various groups. Attorneys for the Ministry, after a thorough investigation into the matter, developed a plan they expect will hold up against any lawsuits, including petitions to the High Court. With the approval of the plan, Liberman said Thursday that preparations for construction, including infrastructure development, could proceed.

This is the second project in Chevron that Liberman has approved in recent weeks. In October, Liberman pushed through a plan to build 31 new housing units in the city. The houses will be built on land that is currently being used for an IDF base, and will include kindergartens, schools and park areas. The new neighborhood will be called the Chizkiyahu Quarter. The new units are part of a plan that was approved by the government a month and a half ago that authorized construction of 984 new units in Yehudah and Shomron.

Commenting on the new plan, Liberman said Thursday that “we continue with our development and advancement of the Jewish community of Chevron, with growth that has not been seen for 20 years. We will continue to strengthen the Jewish community in the city with actions.”